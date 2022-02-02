Best Types of Dental Braces to Choose

Winnipeg is home to over 400 registered dental clinics. Different dental braces are available, and patients should carefully consider their options before committing to a particular type. The best dental choice will depend on your lifestyle, preferences, age, gender, health concerns, and financial resources.

You should speak with your Winnipeg dentist about the various dental braces Winnipeg to make an informed decision.

The different types of dental braces include:

Traditional Metal Braces

These consist of metal brackets bonded to the front or back of each tooth. A wire runs behind the teeth. These are very effective at straightening your teeth, but they take a long time to fit. They have been associated with orthodontic treatment for many years, as they work well and are accessible with some basic dental plans.

Stats show that over 119,000 children live in Winnipeg. Young people are often aware of the metal brackets associated with traditional metal braces, but they work well in straightening teeth.

To determine the best solution, children and adults who need to have their teeth straightened should discuss the various dental braces with their parents or carers.

Ceramic Braces

These consist of clear ceramic brackets and clear wires which blend in with your teeth, making them less visible than traditional metal braces. Ceramic braces work just as effectively as traditional metal braces.

However, it takes a little longer to fit. This delay for straightening is due to the time necessary for an impression of your smile to be made.

Clear Aligners

Several people now opt for clear braces in Winnipeg. These are clear braces that consist of transparent or semi-transparent trays worn over the teeth. They work by holding the teeth in place and applying light pressure for between 14 and 22 hours per day, quickly reaching teeth straightening.

These can be more expensive than other dental braces, but they are practical and minimally intrusive.

Removable Braces

These consist of removable appliances that fit over the front of the teeth to hold them in place. You can remove these removable braces for eating and cleaning; however, this type of dental brace does not straighten your teeth as effectively as other types of dental braces.

Therefore, they are not ideal for people with misaligned teeth needing quick straightening.

Lingual Braces

These braces are fitted inside the mouth but attach to the back of the teeth. These are not as popular as other types of dental braces due to their discomfort and the fact that they do not straighten teeth as effectively.

Invisalign

Invisalign is a clear aligner consisting of removable appliances made from heat-cured plastic. Patients wear each Invisalign aligner for two to three weeks.

It’s vital to stick to specific oral habits while wearing them (such as brushing and flossing regularly). If you take special care of your aligners and oral hygiene, your aligners should not become stained.

Final Thoughts

If you have misaligned teeth and need to straighten them, you should carefully consider your options. Consider learning about the different dental braces available and discuss your concerns with your dentist.